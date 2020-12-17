Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) updated its fourth quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.48-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. Avient also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.48 EPS.

Avient stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $924.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.11 million. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avient currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

