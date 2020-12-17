Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 90,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 59,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$27.15 million and a PE ratio of -5.42.

About Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

