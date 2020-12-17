Axie Infinity Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $40.00 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003226 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00364936 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,937,510 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.