Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.55 and last traded at $46.45. 225,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 264,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

