BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.06 ($73.01).

BAS opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. BASF SE has a 52-week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €69.08 ($81.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.98. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.30.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

