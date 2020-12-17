Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Up 5%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 66,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 65,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$12.09 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Receive News & Ratings for Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit