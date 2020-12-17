BDO Unibank, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

