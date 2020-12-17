BDO Unibank, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.24 (OTCMKTS:BDOUY)

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th.

Shares of BDOUY stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.66. BDO Unibank has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BDO Unibank from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

BDO Unibank, Inc provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and time deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises personal, auto, home, small and medium-enterprise, project finance, term, and working capital loans. The company also offers life, auto, home, personal accident, travel, property/engineering/marine, liability/surety/specialty, and employee benefits insurance products; remittance services; trade facilities, such as trade settlements, trust receipts, export bill purchases, and letters of credit; and trust and investment services consisting of unit investment trust funds, portfolio management, escrow services, mortgage or collateral trust, corporate agency services, and investment advisory services.

