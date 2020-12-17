Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ BLCM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 613,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $396,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

