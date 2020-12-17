Beowulf Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $10.60 million and $241,480.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00132461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00786499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00165584 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00388275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00077670 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.