Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Shares Up 0.7%

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $225.86 and last traded at $224.38. 5,160,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $222.85.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day moving average is $206.81.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

