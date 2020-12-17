(BF.B) (NASDAQ:BF.B) Trading Up 1.4%

(BF.B) (NASDAQ:BF.B) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.30 and last traded at $78.91. Approximately 1,316,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 991,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

(BF.B) (NASDAQ:BF.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.16 million.

(BF.B) Company Profile (NASDAQ:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

