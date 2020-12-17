BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) shares rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.67 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 35.40 ($0.46). Approximately 1,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.20 ($0.46).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.66. The company has a market capitalization of £884,440.68 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.