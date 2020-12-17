BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 49.2% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 31.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. BidiPass has a market cap of $372,242.97 and approximately $34,660.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00364936 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023308 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BDP is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,358,474 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

