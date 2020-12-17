Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.61

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.61 and last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 137719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.83.

BILI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their target price on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

