Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Hits $18.88 on Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $350.67 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.88 or 0.00081287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,227.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.01359296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.66 or 0.00282690 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002389 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005637 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

