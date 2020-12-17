Bitcoin Interest Market Cap Reaches $20,768.01 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $20,768.01 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00329308 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00053650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

