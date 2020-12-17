Bitrue Coin One Day Volume Reaches $6.43 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00364262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 878,515,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,627,236 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

