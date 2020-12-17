BlitzPredict (XBP) Hits Market Capitalization of $268,602.28

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $268,602.28 and approximately $174.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002503 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000329 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000358 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

