BlockStamp (BST) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 70.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, BlockStamp has traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $5.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002791 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002111 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000162 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001363 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000041 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,181,546 coins and its circulating supply is 26,638,580 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

