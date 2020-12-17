Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of BLBD opened at $16.70 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.