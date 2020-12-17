Bluzelle Hits Market Cap of $16.55 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $16.55 million and $3.30 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.0654 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges including $20.33, $10.39, $13.77 and $32.15. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00364888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023398 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 253,021,921 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

