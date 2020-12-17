BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.30 and last traded at C$32.18. 61,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 751% from the average session volume of 7,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.75.

