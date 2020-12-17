BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (GBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on January 5th

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of GBT stock remained flat at $C$13.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.37. BMTC Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.69 and a 12-month high of C$13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$441.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

