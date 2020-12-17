BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TSE GBT remained flat at $C$13.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The firm has a market cap of C$441.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. BMTC Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.32.

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) Company Profile

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

