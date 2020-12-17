BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.69. 434 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.01% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit