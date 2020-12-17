BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.69. 434 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.01% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

