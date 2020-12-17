Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Trading 46.1% Higher

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) traded up 46.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.58 and last traded at $7.00. 4,167,022 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 934% from the average session volume of 402,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Boqii in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Boqii alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boqii stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Boqii as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Boqii Company Profile (NYSE:BQ)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.