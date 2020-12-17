BOScoin Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $597,524.07 and $1,686.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

