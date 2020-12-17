Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Shares of Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.70. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 45,869 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £5.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74.

About Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc operates as a diamond exploration and development company in Botswana and South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

