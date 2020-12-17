Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, BigONE and Bit-Z. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $765,620.32 and approximately $94,392.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00059911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00368146 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023467 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, IDEX, Bit-Z, BigONE, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

