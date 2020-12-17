Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09). 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,003.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,665.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.29.

About Braime Group PLC (BMTO.L) (LON:BMTO)

Braime Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, distributes bulk material handling components and monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells deep drawn metal presswork. It also operates in Australia, China, England, France, South Africa, Thailand, the United States, and internationally.

