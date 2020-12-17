Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Bread has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $547,856.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.