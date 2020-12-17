Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) shares rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.77 and last traded at $16.77. Approximately 2,864,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,509,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

BRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

