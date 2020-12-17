Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,650.90

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,650.90 and traded as low as $1,641.30. Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) shares last traded at $1,705.00, with a volume of 14,269 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,650.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,653.86. The stock has a market cap of £268.61 million and a PE ratio of 38.63.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) (LON:BRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 123.70 ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 119.90 ($1.57) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £24,960 ($32,610.40). Also, insider Caroline Connellan sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,573 ($20.55), for a total value of £39,277.81 ($51,316.71).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (BRK.L) Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

