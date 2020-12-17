BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

BTIG Research restated their hold rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) in a report issued on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE BR opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $1,035,833.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,588 shares of company stock worth $25,190,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,476,000 after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,478,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after buying an additional 177,054 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

