Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bureau Veritas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $$27.19 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

