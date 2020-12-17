Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Precious W. Owodunni Acquires 1,030 Shares

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Precious W. Owodunni acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $15,614.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $141,927.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 1,025,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 94.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $11.25 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

