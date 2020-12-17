CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.53. 9,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $368.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

