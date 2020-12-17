Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 1.3%

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2020

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 17,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 51,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.76 to C$3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:CGC)

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit