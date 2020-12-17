Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC) Trading Down 1.3%

Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) (CVE:CGC)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.22. Approximately 17,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 51,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Caldas Gold Co. (CGC.V) from C$3.76 to C$3.74 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

Caldas Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Colombia and Canada. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia; and the Juby Project located in Ontario, Canada.

