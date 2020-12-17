Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.98 and last traded at $16.55. 101,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 84,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 104.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares in the last quarter.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

