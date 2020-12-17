Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) vs. Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) Financial Analysis

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) and Synovics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SYVC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and Synovics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13 Synovics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Synovics Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Synovics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and Synovics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 33.01 -$993.37 million $1.32 19.98 Synovics Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Synovics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Volatility & Risk

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Synovics Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada to investigate the efficacy of cannabinoids for the treatment of post-concussion neurological diseases in former NHL players; and partnership with Parent Action on Drugs. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About Synovics Pharmaceuticals

Synovics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and dietary supplement products. Its over-the-counter product categories include analgesics, cough and cold tablets, antihistamines, and laxatives and antacids. The company was founded on December 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

