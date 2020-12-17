Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.66

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 464405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

CGEMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Capgemini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

