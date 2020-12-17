Cappasity (CAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $677,405.19

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 82.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 101% against the U.S. dollar. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $677,405.19 and approximately $24,702.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.