Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 5.1% Higher

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.42 and last traded at $40.35. 1,898,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,198,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

