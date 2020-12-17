Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:CPSR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.98. 244,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 73,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.22% of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

