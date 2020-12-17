Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.15

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.15 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 47774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABGY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

