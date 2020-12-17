Casino Betting Coin Price Tops $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $4.46 million and $67,529.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.