Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Up 5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 572,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 546,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

CSPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

