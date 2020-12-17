Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Stock Price Up 5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) shares rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 572,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 546,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

CSPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Casper Sleep in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 31.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

