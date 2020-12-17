Castweet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $65,790.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Castweet has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $520,817.42 and approximately $65,790.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castweet alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.91 or 0.00535532 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00266571 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castweet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castweet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.