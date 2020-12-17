Centaur Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $834,202.31 and $474,988.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00785819 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00164987 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00383981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00125132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077131 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.