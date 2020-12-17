Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CNTG opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Centogene has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42.

Several research firms recently commented on CNTG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

